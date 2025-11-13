TENDANCES
Comparateur
  • AUTO
KultureGeek Internet Streaming sportif : Google est forcé par l’Arcep de bloquer plus de 300 sites pirates
Internet

Streaming sportif : Google est forcé par l’Arcep de bloquer plus de 300 sites pirates

13 Nov. 2025 • 19:46
0

Dans une offensive contre le streaming sportif illégal, l’Autorité de régulation de la communication audiovisuelle et numérique (Arcom) a obtenu de Google le blocage ou le déréférencement de plus de 300 sites pirates. Selon L’Informé, cette opération massive, menée à la demande de Canal+ et de la Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), est la démonstration de la puissance des nouveaux outils juridiques dont dispose l’autorité.

PSG OM Football Joueurs

Blocage de plus de 300 sites de streaming pirates

Cette action est le fruit de la loi du 25 octobre 2021 qui a profondément modifié la lutte contre le piratage sportif. Auparavant, les ayants droit devaient engager de longues et coûteuses procédures judiciaires pour chaque site illégal. La nouvelle loi a introduit un mécanisme de riposte dynamique bien plus efficace, en confiant à l’Arcom le soin de traiter les sites de contournement.

Concrètement, une fois qu’un jugement initial a ordonné le blocage d’une première liste de sites, les ayants droit n’ont plus besoin de retourner devant le juge pour faire bloquer les sites miroirs qui apparaissent par la suite. Il leur suffit de signaler ces nouvelles adresses à l’Arcom. Après une vérification par ses agents, l’autorité peut alors directement ordonner aux intermédiaires techniques d’étendre les mesures de blocage à ces nouvelles URL. C’est ce mécanisme qui a permis d’atteindre le chiffre de 650 URL, mais avec beaucoup de doublons. On tombe à plus de 300 sites visés une fois les doublons supprimés, incluant des adresses comme premium-iv.ovh, michalbak.online, apnow.one, f1livestream.xyz ou confortv.com.

Un écosystème de plus en plus large mis à contribution

La force de cette loi réside également dans sa définition très large des acteurs pouvant être contraints de participer à la lutte. La justice peut ordonner des restrictions à toute personne susceptible de contribuer à y remédier. Au fil des décisions, le filet n’a cessé de s’élargir pour inclure :

  • Les fournisseurs d’accès à Internet (Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom, Free)
  • Les moteurs de recherche (Google, Bing)
  • Les gestionnaires de serveurs DNS (CloudFlare, Google)
  • Et même, plus récemment, les fournisseurs de VPN (NordVPN, Proton, Cyberghost)

Cette vague de blocages est l’aboutissement de plusieurs batailles judiciaires menées par les principaux détenteurs de droits sportifs. Canal+ a ainsi obtenu gain de cause en mai 2025 pour protéger ses droits sur le MotoGP, puis en juillet pour la Formule 1. De son côté, la LFP a fait déréférencer 34 sites en septembre pour défendre l’exclusivité de la diffusion des championnats de Ligue 1 et de Ligue 2. C’est en demandant l’extension de ces jugements que les ayants droit, via l’Arcom, ont pu atteindre une telle ampleur, transformant des victoires ciblées en une opération de nettoyage à grande échelle.

Liste des sites de streaming bloqués ou déréférencés

  • 001122.io
  • 062010-universat6pro.online
  • 252deluxe.xyz
  • 404404.eu
  • 4k0691519395edi.top
  • 4k0691519395edi.top
  • 4ktvplux.sbs
  • 4ktwila3.xyz
  • 8king.icu
  • 90900991.xyz
  • agh2019.xyz
  • akkuna.xyz
  • alienpro.vip
  • alise12.xyz
  • ana12.xyz
  • and13.cc
  • ap-live.eu
  • ap-live.top
  • ap-portal.net
  • apmaxx.net
  • apnow.one
  • asyatop.xyz
  • atlaspromax.top
  • atlastv.store
  • auroraplay.sa.com
  • axc1976.cfd
  • axc1976.cyou
  • banzaitv.online
  • bestvfr.xyz
  • bigo12.xyz
  • bingo72.xyz
  • bouz4k.xyz
  • bruno77.vip
  • buenaplayer.xyz
  • buffstreams.sbs
  • casaip.tv
  • casapro.vip
  • castorpleno.live
  • cfluztv25.xyz
  • ch2-pro.online
  • ch4-pro.online
  • cnamehost.xyz
  • code-2026.xyz
  • code-tv.xyz
  • confortv.com
  • costasoles.xyz
  • covershop.store
  • crackstreams.cam
  • crackstreams.ch
  • crackstreams.pink
  • crichd.to
  • cypher-01.xyz
  • d5.hatzclassic.com
  • d5.myottes.me
  • d5.seiprivate.xyz
  • daddylivehd1.my
  • daddylivehd1.top
  • danieltv.co.im
  • dasgtv.xyz
  • davicintv.xyz
  • dcthcjyh.1fhd.store
  • dcthcjyh.2mkv.store
  • dcthcjyh.4ktv.quest
  • dcthcjyh.aiiptv4k.xyz
  • dcthcjyh.ayana-ott.xyz
  • dcthcjyh.chill.wf
  • dcthcjyh.cyberanoniptv.xyz
  • dcthcjyh.daplugztv.xyz
  • dcthcjyh.davyjones.live
  • dcthcjyh.dk24.biz
  • dcthcjyh.docsat.vip
  • dcthcjyh.iptvonline.channel
  • dcthcjyh.iwdns.xyz
  • dcthcjyh.jokowionline.xyz
  • dcthcjyh.jugos.xyz
  • dcthcjyh.kashykarteltv.xyz
  • dcthcjyh.litotv.com
  • dcthcjyh.macfly.xyz
  • dcthcjyh.marco1976.xyz
  • dcthcjyh.mccordtv.com
  • dcthcjyh.mexamo.xyz
  • dcthcjyh.namtv.onl
  • dcthcjyh.rumbo2025.xyz
  • dcthcjyh.sepanutv.xyz
  • dcthcjyh.shark205.cfd
  • dcthcjyh.shark2052.cfd
  • dcthcjyh.smartmg.xyz
  • dcthcjyh.techknowhow.xyz
  • dcthcjyh.tgzttlite.xyz
  • degi-lab.online
  • degi-serv.xyz
  • delsol.icu
  • deluxeforce.me
  • deluxtv.xyz
  • destinobcn1983.cfd
  • digitalproo.shop
  • dima.lat
  • dimal.biz
  • djelloultv.online
  • dns-4ktyphoon.xyz
  • dns-newtyphoon.xyz
  • dns-typhoon4k.xyz
  • dmyqeuhk.benflixe.com
  • draculastream.org
  • drakulastream.tv
  • drakulastream.xyz
  • elixx.cc
  • elitegoltv.pl
  • esp-dns.pp.ua
  • f1livestream.xyz
  • feed2all.org
  • fentatv.xyz
  • firstrow1.xyz
  • firstrows.com
  • firstrowsport.live
  • firstrowsportes.org
  • firstrowsports.me
  • firstrowsports.page
  • firstrowsports.pw
  • firstrowsports.to
  • firstrowsports.website
  • firstsrows.net
  • fn123nexdig.digital
  • footballvip.sbs
  • formula1stream.cc
  • fsportshd.xyz
  • ftv-live.cc
  • fullprime.top
  • futbollibrefulltv.com
  • futbollibre.com.pe
  • futbollibre.mx
  • futbollibrehd.org
  • futbollibreonline.org
  • futboltvhd.com
  • futbbollibre.com
  • ghtechnology.xyz
  • hahasporti.top
  • hesgoal.sbs
  • hlplaybxl.store
  • homemy.online
  • horror55303.cdn-akm.me
  • ibo1-playerproo.online
  • ibo1-proapp.online
  • iboproo4ott.xyz
  • ig13.xyz
  • innovationdns.eu
  • inspire-tv.xyz
  • iptvroom.xyz
  • iptvshowtvdino.xyz
  • itvuniverse.xyz
  • jprotv.com
  • kevinsport.pro
  • kevinsport.top
  • king-stable.xyz
  • kosmov.xyz
  • krisiptv.cc
  • lesarde.fyi
  • librefutbol-hd.com
  • librepelota.pe
  • likan.me
  • line.golden-iptv.in
  • live.totalsportek1000.com
  • live3.totalsportek1000.com
  • live4.totalsportek1000.com
  • livepptv.net
  • livetv858.me
  • magplay.net
  • malibak.xyz
  • matok.live
  • mediastreaminghub.online
  • mejortves1.xyz
  • meth-streams.cv
  • michalbak.online
  • more445.net
  • msehcicf.liofm.xyz
  • msehcicf.megaomar.xyz
  • mundo-top.vip
  • mundotv.lol
  • my-tv.xyz
  • myplay.icu
  • nadoritv.sbs
  • ndns1.xyz
  • netnexon.org
  • netshow4k.com
  • nettv-mag.live
  • nettv.network
  • neubon.xyz
  • newtech-tv-069151.top
  • newtech4ktvn.top
  • nxgoldplus.net
  • oceanlineplux.link
  • odm391.xyz
  • okrapide.cc
  • ontv3tv.in
  • ott8-premium.xyz
  • ottv.cc
  • papahhdd.club
  • payott2024.xyz
  • pelotalibrefutbol.pe
  • pelotalibre.org.pe
  • pelotalibreonline.com
  • pelotalibres-tv.su
  • pelotalibretv.pe
  • pirlotv.cc
  • pirlotv.onl
  • pirlotvenvivo.club
  • pirulotv.click
  • plux-line.cfd
  • pmsp.cc
  • prem-degi.sbs
  • prem-tv.com
  • premium-iv.ovh
  • premium-oot.xyz
  • premiumsorg.shop
  • procdnnet.eu
  • prm22.com
  • prmfr.cc
  • python-hd.cc
  • ra1.xyz
  • rbtvplus01.com
  • rdtvonlie.com
  • rev5588.xyz
  • revenpro.cc
  • reytv.top
  • robrodz.net
  • rojadirect.business
  • rojadirecta.at
  • rojadirecta.ec
  • rojadirecta.nl
  • rojadirectaenvivo.business
  • rojadirectaenhd.lol
  • rojadirectatv.de
  • rojadirectatvenvivo.me
  • rojadirectatvhd.site
  • rojatvdirecta.ws
  • ronlegendario.xyz
  • rouass.online
  • rouass.store
  • rpd1.cc
  • s4stream.xyz
  • saidi32-net.vip
  • salamntpnl.my
  • sfrx.cc
  • seniorpv.vip
  • servidigital.xyz
  • servidigitaltv.cfd
  • servipremium.sbs
  • showtviptv.live
  • siptvpro.com
  • sirhatatji24-nettv.vip
  • skyptv.xyz
  • smartoneip-4ott.xyz
  • smarters25.com
  • smarterscode-25.xyz
  • smartoptv.lol
  • smr2mix.com
  • soldinfo.xyz
  • spainline.ink
  • sportsonline.ci
  • sportsonline.gl
  • sportsonline.pk
  • sportsonline.sl
  • sscode.xyz
  • statictv.store
  • streamup.io
  • streamysport.net
  • streamysport.org
  • streameast.ad
  • streameast.soccer
  • sygounette.com
  • tarikos-netv.click
  • tarjetarojatvenvivo.pro
  • tarjetarojatvenvivo.sx
  • td-premium.xyz
  • teck-tv.com
  • techab.xyz
  • techydeals.store
  • telerium.biz
  • telerium.run
  • tornadopro.monster
  • totalsportek-free.com
  • totalsportek-live.com
  • totalsportek.football
  • totalsportek.army
  • totalsportek.dad
  • totalsportek.games
  • totalsportek.name
  • totalsportek.stream
  • totalsportek.win
  • totalsportek100.com
  • totalsportek1000.com
  • totalsportekhd.com
  • totalsportekpro.com
  • topsport.live
  • towerblack.cyou
  • trtvenvivo.com
  • trixyz.live
  • tv-code.xyz
  • tv-luxe.pro
  • tvcode-v1.com
  • tvespana.pro
  • tvhdlibre.com
  • tvlux.vip
  • tvplaynow.net
  • tvpro-4k.xyz
  • tvsam.xyz
  • tvshowott.online
  • typhoonfr.cc
  • typhoonitalie.online
  • typhoonmhsn.cc
  • typhoonott-italie.cc
  • ultramaxtv.pro
  • uncafe1.sbs
  • unlockteam.org
  • verfutbollibre.pe
  • vicepro.vip
  • vip8kplayer.top
  • visi4k.homes
  • visiontv24pro.cc
  • vivatops.cfd
  • watchit.my
  • webfacile.art
  • windstormpro.xyz
  • xn--firstrowsport-8xe.eu
  • zikosatpro.com
  • zikosatpro.xyz

Signaler une erreur dans le texte

Vous utilisez Google Actualités ? Suivez KultureGeek pour ne rien rater de l'actu High-Tech !
Les sujets liés à ces tags pourraient vous interesser

Lisez aussi ces autres articles !

PSG OM Football Joueurs Internet

IPTV, streaming : les VPN doivent bloquer 200 sites pirates après une victoire de Canal+ et la LFP

Canal Plus Logo Internet

Streaming : Canal+ va pouvoir s’attaquer rapidement aux sites pirates miroirs

Mozilla VPN Internet

Streaming illégal et IPTV : l’Arcom ordonne aux VPN de bloquer près de 300 sites

Mozilla VPN Internet

IPTV et streaming sportif illégal : Canal+ et la LFP s’attaquent aux VPN

Laisser un commentaire

Sauvegarder mon pseudo et mon adresse e-mail pour la prochaine fois.

Fils des commentaires
Quelques règles à respecter :
  • 1. Restez dans le sujet de l'article
  • 2. Respectez les autres lecteurs : pas de messages agressifs, vulgaires, haineux,…
  • 3. Relisez-vous avant de soumettre un commentaire : pas de langage SMS, et vérifiez l'orthographe avant de valider (les navigateurs soulignent les fautes).
  • 4. En cas d'erreur, faute d'orthographe, et/ou omission dans l'article , merci de nous contacter via la page Contact.

Nous nous réservons le droit de supprimer les commentaires qui ne respectent pas ces règles


Les derniers articles

Moteur énergie spatiale

Des chercheurs créent un moteur capable de puiser son énergie… dans l’espace profond

13 Nov. 2025 • 19:13
1 Science

Des ingénieurs de l’Université de Californie à Davis ont dévoilé un moteur expérimental d’un genre...

Valve Index

Valve met fin au Valve Index dans la foulée de l’annonce du Steam Frame

13 Nov. 2025 • 18:25
0 Matériel

Valve a officiellement confirmé qu’elle cessait la production du casque Valve Index, son célèbre casque de...

OnePlus 15 Arriere

Le OnePlus 15 est officialisé en France avec un prix en baisse

13 Nov. 2025 • 17:32
0 Mobiles / Tablettes

OnePlus a officiellement lancé le OnePlus 15 à l’international, après une récente présentation pour la Chine....

Firefox Logo

Firefox 145 ajoute des nouveautés, dont des protections contre le pistage

13 Nov. 2025 • 16:12
0 Logiciels

Mozilla propose au téléchargement la version stable de Firefox 145 avec plusieurs nouveautés au programme. C’est...

Claude Logo

IA : Anthropic (Claude) va investir 50 milliards de dollars dans des data centers

13 Nov. 2025 • 14:10
0 Hors-Sujet

Anthropic, le créateur du chatbot Claude, passe à la vitesse supérieure dans la course à l’intelligence artificielle. La...

Les dernières actus Apple sur iPhoneAddict :

Tous les articles
image de l'article Apple annonce un programme pour les mini-applications et mini-jeux

Apple annonce un programme pour les mini-applications et mini-jeux

13 Nov. 2025 • 18:46

image de l'article Tesla prépare le support d’Apple CarPlay pour ses voitures

Tesla prépare le support d’Apple CarPlay pour ses voitures

13 Nov. 2025 • 17:49

image de l'article Monarch Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV) : un trailer, une date… et King Kong pour la saison 2

Monarch Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV) : un trailer, une date… et King Kong pour la saison 2

13 Nov. 2025 • 17:06

image de l'article App Store et monopole : Apple se voit refuser son appel par la justice au Royaume-Uni

App Store et monopole : Apple se voit refuser son appel par la justice au Royaume-Uni

13 Nov. 2025 • 16:26

Comparateur

Recherchez le meilleur prix des produits Hi-tech

Recherche

Recherchez des articles sur le site