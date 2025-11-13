Streaming sportif : Google est forcé par l’Arcep de bloquer plus de 300 sites pirates

Dans une offensive contre le streaming sportif illégal, l’Autorité de régulation de la communication audiovisuelle et numérique (Arcom) a obtenu de Google le blocage ou le déréférencement de plus de 300 sites pirates. Selon L’Informé, cette opération massive, menée à la demande de Canal+ et de la Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), est la démonstration de la puissance des nouveaux outils juridiques dont dispose l’autorité.

Blocage de plus de 300 sites de streaming pirates

Cette action est le fruit de la loi du 25 octobre 2021 qui a profondément modifié la lutte contre le piratage sportif. Auparavant, les ayants droit devaient engager de longues et coûteuses procédures judiciaires pour chaque site illégal. La nouvelle loi a introduit un mécanisme de riposte dynamique bien plus efficace, en confiant à l’Arcom le soin de traiter les sites de contournement.

Concrètement, une fois qu’un jugement initial a ordonné le blocage d’une première liste de sites, les ayants droit n’ont plus besoin de retourner devant le juge pour faire bloquer les sites miroirs qui apparaissent par la suite. Il leur suffit de signaler ces nouvelles adresses à l’Arcom. Après une vérification par ses agents, l’autorité peut alors directement ordonner aux intermédiaires techniques d’étendre les mesures de blocage à ces nouvelles URL. C’est ce mécanisme qui a permis d’atteindre le chiffre de 650 URL, mais avec beaucoup de doublons. On tombe à plus de 300 sites visés une fois les doublons supprimés, incluant des adresses comme premium-iv.ovh, michalbak.online, apnow.one, f1livestream.xyz ou confortv.com.

Un écosystème de plus en plus large mis à contribution

La force de cette loi réside également dans sa définition très large des acteurs pouvant être contraints de participer à la lutte. La justice peut ordonner des restrictions à toute personne susceptible de contribuer à y remédier. Au fil des décisions, le filet n’a cessé de s’élargir pour inclure :

Les fournisseurs d’accès à Internet (Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom, Free)

Les moteurs de recherche (Google, Bing)

Les gestionnaires de serveurs DNS (CloudFlare, Google)

Et même, plus récemment, les fournisseurs de VPN (NordVPN, Proton, Cyberghost)

Cette vague de blocages est l’aboutissement de plusieurs batailles judiciaires menées par les principaux détenteurs de droits sportifs. Canal+ a ainsi obtenu gain de cause en mai 2025 pour protéger ses droits sur le MotoGP, puis en juillet pour la Formule 1. De son côté, la LFP a fait déréférencer 34 sites en septembre pour défendre l’exclusivité de la diffusion des championnats de Ligue 1 et de Ligue 2. C’est en demandant l’extension de ces jugements que les ayants droit, via l’Arcom, ont pu atteindre une telle ampleur, transformant des victoires ciblées en une opération de nettoyage à grande échelle.

Liste des sites de streaming bloqués ou déréférencés