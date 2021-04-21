Xbox : les jeux gratuits deviennent jouables sans Xbox Live Gold

C’est maintenant une réalité : il est possible de jouer aux jeux Xbox gratuits (free-to-play) sans l’abonnement Xbox Live Gold. Cela concerne des dizaines de titres, dont certains très populaires comme Fortnite et Call of Duty: Warzone (qui vient d’atteindre le cap des 100 millions de joueurs).

Les jeux Xbox gratuits ne nécessitent plus le Xbox Live Gold

Microsoft avait déjà annoncé son intention de proposer l’accès aux jeux gratuits à tout le monde, même ceux sans l’abonnement Xbox Live Gold. L’annonce remonte à quelques semaines en arrière. Et c’est à partir d’aujourd’hui qu’elle est réellement en place.

Voici les dizaines de jeux qui sont gratuits et donc réellement jouables par tout le monde à partir d’aujourd’hui sur Xbox :