Xbox : les jeux gratuits deviennent jouables sans Xbox Live Gold

21 Avr. 2021 • 18:29
1

C’est maintenant une réalité : il est possible de jouer aux jeux Xbox gratuits (free-to-play) sans l’abonnement Xbox Live Gold. Cela concerne des dizaines de titres, dont certains très populaires comme Fortnite et Call of Duty: Warzone (qui vient d’atteindre le cap des 100 millions de joueurs).

Jeux Gratuits Xbox

Les jeux Xbox gratuits ne nécessitent plus le Xbox Live Gold

Microsoft avait déjà annoncé son intention de proposer l’accès aux jeux gratuits à tout le monde, même ceux sans l’abonnement Xbox Live Gold. L’annonce remonte à quelques semaines en arrière. Et c’est à partir d’aujourd’hui qu’elle est réellement en place.

Voici les dizaines de jeux qui sont gratuits et donc réellement jouables par tout le monde à partir d’aujourd’hui sur Xbox :

  • 3on3 FreeStyle
  • Aegis Wing
  • APB Reloaded
  • Apex Legends
  • Armored Warfare
  • Battle Ages
  • Battle Islands
  • Battle Islands: Commanders
  • Bless Unleashed
  • Brawlhalla
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Crackdown
  • Crackdown 2
  • Crimson Alliance
  • Crossout
  • CRSED: F.O.A.D.
  • Darwin Project
  • Dauntless
  • DC Universe Online
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
  • Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
  • Defiance 2050
  • Destiny 2
  • Doritos Crash Course
  • Dungeon Defenders II
  • Enlisted
  • Eternal Card Game
  • Family Game Night
  • Fishing Planet
  • Fortnite
  • Galaxy Control: Arena
  • Gems of War
  • Happy Wars
  • Harm’s Way
  • Hawken
  • Hyper Scape
  • Killer Instinct
  • Korgan
  • Minion Masters
  • Neverwinter
  • Outriders (Démo)
  • Paladins
  • Path of Exile
  • Phantasy Star Online 2
  • Phantom Dust
  • Pinball FX2
  • Prominence Poker
  • Realm Royale
  • Rec Room
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2
  • ROBLOX
  • Rocket League
  • Rogue Company
  • Skyforge
  • SMITE
  • Spacelords
  • Spellbreak
  • Star Trek Online
  • Techwars Global Conflict
  • TERA
  • The Four Kings Casino and Slots
  • Too Human
  • Trove
  • Vigor
  • War Thunder
  • Warface
  • Warframe
  • World of Tanks
  • World of Warships: Legends
  • Yaris

Qu’en est-il du côté de Sony et de ses PlayStation ? Il n’y a jamais eu la limitation. Les joueurs peuvent déjà profiter des jeux gratuits sans le PlayStation Plus. Le changement du jour est donc une bonne nouvelle pour les joueurs Xbox, qui sont maintenant au même niveau.

