TENDANCES
Comparateur
  • AUTO
KultureGeek Jeux vidéo PlayStation Plus Essential/Extra/Premium : voici les jeux au lancement
Jeux vidéo

PlayStation Plus Essential/Extra/Premium : voici les jeux au lancement

16 Mai. 2022 • 17:51
0

Sony va lancer son nouveau PlayStation Plus le 23 juin en Europe avec les offres Essential, Extra et Premium, et nous avons aujourd’hui le droit à la liste des jeux qui seront proposés.

PlayStation Plus Logo

Le détail du catalogue du nouveau PlayStation Plus

Avant de lister les jeux, il est bon de rappeler les prix. Le PlayStation Plus Essential sera à 8,99€/mois, 24,99€/trimestre ou 59,99€/an. L’offre Extra coûtera 13,99€/mois, 39,99€/trimestre ou 99,99€/an. Et pour l’offre Premium, ce sera 16,99€/mois, 49,99€/trimestre ou 119,99€/an. Le détail de chaque offre est à retrouver sur cet article.

Catalogue des jeux PS4 et PS5 pour les offres PlayStation Plus Extra et Premium

  • Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
  • Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
  • Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
  • Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
  • Death Stranding et Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
  • Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
  • Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
  • Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5
  • God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
  • Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
  • LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
  • Matterfall | Housemarque, PS4
  • MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
  • Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
  • Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
  • Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Tearaway Unfolded | Media Molecule, PS4
  • The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
  • The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
  • Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
  • Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
  • Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
  • Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
  • Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
  • Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4
  • Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
  • For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4/PS5
  • Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
  • Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
  • Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
  • SoulCalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4
  • The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
  • The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

Catalogue des classiques (PlayStation originelle et PSP) avec le PlayStation Plus Premium

  • Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation originelle
  • Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation originelle
  • Kurushi | Japan Studio, PlayStation originelle
  • Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation originelle
  • Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation originelle
  • Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
  • Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originelle
  • Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originelle
  • Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation originelle
  • Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation originelle

Catalogue des classiques – Remasters

  • Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Arc : Le Clan des Deimos | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Chronicle | Japan Studio, PS4
  • FantaVision | SIE, PS4
  • Everybody’s Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Forbidden Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
  • Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
  • Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Jeux PS3 originels (en streaming) avec le PlayStation Plus Premium

  • Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
  • Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3
  • echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Everybody’s Golf 6 | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
  • rain | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
  • Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
  • When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
  • Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS3
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS3
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
  • F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
  • Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare | Rockstar Games, PS3

Versions d’essai des jeux limitées dans le temps avec PlayStation Plus Premium

  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5
  • Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5
  • Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5
  • Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
  • WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Aussi, une mise à jour mensuelle aura lieu le premier mardi de chaque mois pour le plan PlayStation Plus Essential (et les deux plans supérieurs). De nouveaux jeux PS4 et PS5 seront ajoutés au service, comme c’est déjà le cas actuellement avec PlayStation Plus. De même, une mise à jour mensuelle supplémentaire avec de nouveaux jeux aura lieu en milieu de mois pour les offres Extra et Premium. Le nombre de jeux ajoutés chaque mois peut varier.

Le nouveau PlayStation Plus sera disponible dans une semaine, en Asie pour commencer dès le 24 mai (le 2 juin pour le Japon), en Amérique du Nord et Amérique du Sud le 13 juin, et enfin en Europe, Australie et Nouvelle-Zélande le 23 juin.

Signaler une erreur dans le texte

Les sujets liés à ces tags pourraient vous interesser

Lisez aussi ces autres articles !

PlayStation Plus Logo Jeux vidéo

PlayStation Plus Essential/Extra/Premium débarquent le 22 juin en Europe

PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition et Manettes DualSense Jeux vidéo

PlayStation Plus Essential/Extra/Premium : Sony dévoile sa réponse au Xbox Game Pass

PlayStation Plus Logo Jeux vidéo

PlayStation Plus Premium : des démos de 2 heures pour les jeux vont être imposées aux développeurs

PS5 Manette DualSense Jeux vidéo

PlayStation Plus janvier 2022 : les jeux PS4 et PS5 offerts

Laisser un commentaire

Sauvegarder mon pseudo et mon adresse e-mail pour la prochaine fois.

Fils des commentaires
Quelques règles à respecter :
  • 1. Restez dans le sujet de l'article
  • 2. Respectez les autres lecteurs : pas de messages agressifs, vulgaires, haineux,…
  • 3. Relisez-vous avant de soumettre un commentaire : pas de langage SMS, et vérifiez l'orthographe avant de valider (les navigateurs soulignent les fautes).
  • 4. En cas d'erreur, faute d'orthographe, et/ou omission dans l'article , merci de nous contacter via la page Contact.

Nous nous réservons le droit de supprimer les commentaires qui ne respectent pas ces règles


Les derniers articles

myCanal PS4

myCanal est en panne pour le direct, un correctif arrive

16 Mai. 2022 • 22:50
0 Hors-Sujet

Les clients de myCanal connaissent une importante panne qui dure plusieurs heures maintenant et qui se veut toujours d’actualité. Mais Canal+...

Google Play Store

Google va supprimer près de 900 000 applications Android abandonnées

16 Mai. 2022 • 22:03
0 Applications

Google s’apprête à opérer à un important nettoyage sur le Play Store en retirant près de 900 000 applications...

Ubisoft Plus Logo

Le service Ubisoft+ arrive sur PlayStation

16 Mai. 2022 • 21:38
0 Jeux vidéo

Après les joueurs Xbox, c’est au tour des joueurs PlayStation d’avoir le droit à Ubisoft+. Ce service permet de jouer à...

Freebox Delta Officiel

Freebox : le bug du débit Wi-Fi divisé par 2 ou 3 est corrigé

16 Mai. 2022 • 20:58
0 Matériel

Free déploie la mise à jour 4.5.8 pour ses différentes Freebox qui vient corriger un bug avec le débit en Wi-Fi. Celui-ci...

Fall Guys 1

Fall Guys passe Free-to-Play et arrive bientôt sur Switch et sur Xbox (trailer)

16 Mai. 2022 • 20:10
0 Jeux vidéo

Le party game/battle royale Fall Guys, qui connait toujours un très grand succès sur PlayStation, vient de faire sa révolution de...

Les dernières actus Apple sur iPhoneAddict :

Tous les articles
image de l'article Apple se met à vendre des iPad Air 4 reconditionnés

Apple se met à vendre des iPad Air 4 reconditionnés

16 May. 2022 • 21:25

image de l'article HomePod : Apple propose la mise à jour 15.5

HomePod : Apple propose la mise à jour 15.5

16 May. 2022 • 20:36

image de l'article Apple Studio Display : la mise à jour qui améliore la webcam est disponible pour tous

Apple Studio Display : la mise à jour qui améliore la webcam est disponible pour tous

16 May. 2022 • 20:14

image de l'article iOS 16 : première bêta publique en juillet, des bugs avec la version actuelle

iOS 16 : première bêta publique en juillet, des bugs avec la version actuelle

16 May. 2022 • 19:47

Comparateur

Recherchez le meilleur prix des produits Hi-tech

Recherche

Recherchez des articles sur le site