PlayStation Plus Essential/Extra/Premium : voici les jeux au lancement

Sony va lancer son nouveau PlayStation Plus le 23 juin en Europe avec les offres Essential, Extra et Premium, et nous avons aujourd’hui le droit à la liste des jeux qui seront proposés.

Le détail du catalogue du nouveau PlayStation Plus

Avant de lister les jeux, il est bon de rappeler les prix. Le PlayStation Plus Essential sera à 8,99€/mois, 24,99€/trimestre ou 59,99€/an. L’offre Extra coûtera 13,99€/mois, 39,99€/trimestre ou 99,99€/an. Et pour l’offre Premium, ce sera 16,99€/mois, 49,99€/trimestre ou 119,99€/an. Le détail de chaque offre est à retrouver sur cet article.

Catalogue des jeux PS4 et PS5 pour les offres PlayStation Plus Extra et Premium

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding et Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5

God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4

Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

Matterfall | Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded | Media Molecule, PS4

The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4

Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4

Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4

Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4/PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

SoulCalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4

The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

Catalogue des classiques (PlayStation originelle et PSP) avec le PlayStation Plus Premium

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation originelle

Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation originelle

Kurushi | Japan Studio, PlayStation originelle

Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation originelle

Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation originelle

Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originelle

Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originelle

Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation originelle

Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation originelle

Catalogue des classiques – Remasters

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Arc : Le Clan des Deimos | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Chronicle | Japan Studio, PS4

FantaVision | SIE, PS4

Everybody’s Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

Forbidden Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Jeux PS3 originels (en streaming) avec le PlayStation Plus Premium

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3

echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | Japan Studio, PS3

Everybody’s Golf 6 | Japan Studio, PS3

Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

rain | Japan Studio, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time | Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS3

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare | Rockstar Games, PS3

Versions d’essai des jeux limitées dans le temps avec PlayStation Plus Premium

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5

Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5

Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5

Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Aussi, une mise à jour mensuelle aura lieu le premier mardi de chaque mois pour le plan PlayStation Plus Essential (et les deux plans supérieurs). De nouveaux jeux PS4 et PS5 seront ajoutés au service, comme c’est déjà le cas actuellement avec PlayStation Plus. De même, une mise à jour mensuelle supplémentaire avec de nouveaux jeux aura lieu en milieu de mois pour les offres Extra et Premium. Le nombre de jeux ajoutés chaque mois peut varier.

Le nouveau PlayStation Plus sera disponible dans une semaine, en Asie pour commencer dès le 24 mai (le 2 juin pour le Japon), en Amérique du Nord et Amérique du Sud le 13 juin, et enfin en Europe, Australie et Nouvelle-Zélande le 23 juin.