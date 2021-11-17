The Game Awards 2021 : la liste complète des jeux sélectionnés

La cérémonie des Game Awards se tiendra le 9 décembre prochain et l’on connait désormais la liste de tous les titres sélectionnés pour chacune des catégories récompensées. 4 jeux sortent un peu du lot, soit Deathloop (10 nominations), Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (7 nominations), Psychonauts 2 (6 nominations) et It Takes Two (6 nominations). Tous ces titres concourent pour le prix du jeu de l’année. A noter aussi que le jeu indé The Artful Escape crée aussi la surprise avec 3 nominations. Autre constat, les jeux des Microsoft Studios sont particulièrement bien représentés (22 nominations au total!), même si on remarque avec une certaine ironie que les mieux placés (Deathloop et Psychonauts 2) sont soit en exclu temporaire sur PS5 (!) soit disponible sur tous les supports !
The 6 nominees for Game of the Year at #TheGameAwards:
🔵 Deathloop
🔵 It Takes Two
🔵 Metroid Dread
🔵 Psychonauts 2
🔵 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
🔵 Resident Evil Village
La liste complète :
JEU DE L’ANNÉE
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Returnal
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
MEILLEUR JEU D’ACTION/AVENTURE
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
GAMES FOR IMPACT
Before Your Eyes
Boyfriend Dungeon
Chicory A Colorful Tale
Life is Strange True Colors
No Longer Home
MEILLEUR DESIGN AUDIO
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
MEILLEUR JEU D’ACTION
Back 4 Blood
Chivalry II
Deathloop
Far Cry 6
Returnal
MEILLEURE ÉQUIPE ESPORT
Atlanta Faze
DWG KIA
Natus Vincere
Team Spirit
Sentinels
MEILLEUR ÉVÉNEMENT ESPORT
2021 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Stockholm 2021
PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
The International 2021
Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters
MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
Deathloop
Kena Bridge of Spirits
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
The Artful Escape
MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL
It Takes Two
Mario Party Superstars
New Pokémon Snap
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
WarioWare Get It Together
MEILLEURE RÉALISATION
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Returnal
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR
Back 4 Blood
It Takes Two
Knockout City
Monster Hunter Rise
New World
Valheim
MEILLEURE NARRATION
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Life is Strange True Colors
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
MEILLEUR JEU EN COURS
Apex Legends
Call of Duty Warzone
Final Fantasy XIV Online
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE
Erika Mori (Alex Chen dans Life is Strange True Colors)
Giancarlo Esposito (Anton Castillo dans Far Cry 6)
Jason Kelley (Colt Vahn dans Deathloop)
Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu dans Resident Evil Village)
Ozioma Akagha (Julianna Blake dans Deathloop)
MEILLEUR JEU DE RÔLE
Cyberpunk 2077
Monster Hunter Rise
Scarlet Nexus
Shin Megami Tensei V
Tales of Arise
MEILLEURE BANDE-SON
Cyberpunk 2077
Deathloop
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
The Artul Escape
MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE
Age of Empires IV
Evil Genius 2 World Domination
Humankind
Inscryption
Microsoft Flight Simulator
MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE
F1 2021
FIFA 22
Forza Horizon 5
Hot Wheels Nleashed
Riders Republic
MEILLEUR JEU VR/AR
Hitman III
I Expect You To Die 2
Lone Echo II
Resident Evil 4 VR
Sniper Elite VR
MEILLEUR « CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU »
Dream
Fuslie
GAules
Ibai
GregF
INNOVATION DANS L’ACCESSIBILITÉ
Far Cry 6
Forza Horizon 5
Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
The Vale Shadow of the Crown
JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2
Starfield
MEILLEUR ATHLÈTE ESPORT
Chris « Simp » Lehr
Heo « Showmaker » Su
Magomed « Collapse » Khalilov
Oleksandr « s1mple » Kostyliev
Tyson « TenZ » Ngo
MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT
Call of Duty (oui, tout court)
CS GO
DOTA 2
League of Legends
Valorant
MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE
Fantasian
Genshin Impact
League of Legends
MARVEL Future Revolution
Pokémon Unite
MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT
12 Minutes
Death’s Door
Kena Bridge of Spirits
Inscryption
Loop Hero
