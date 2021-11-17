TENDANCES
Comparateur
  • AUTO
KultureGeek Jeux vidéo The Game Awards 2021 : la liste complète des jeux sélectionnés
Jeux vidéo

The Game Awards 2021 : la liste complète des jeux sélectionnés

17 Nov. 2021 • 9:45
0

La cérémonie des Game Awards se tiendra le 9 décembre prochain et l’on connait désormais la liste de tous les titres sélectionnés pour chacune des catégories récompensées. 4 jeux sortent un peu du lot, soit Deathloop (10 nominations), Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (7 nominations), Psychonauts 2 (6 nominations) et It Takes Two (6 nominations). Tous ces titres concourent pour le prix du jeu de l’année. A noter aussi que le jeu indé The Artful Escape crée aussi la surprise avec 3 nominations.  Autre constat, les jeux des Microsoft Studios sont particulièrement bien représentés (22 nominations au total!), même si on remarque avec une certaine ironie que les mieux placés (Deathloop et Psychonauts 2) sont soit en exclu temporaire sur PS5 (!) soit disponible sur tous les supports !

La liste complète :

JEU DE L’ANNÉE
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village

MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Returnal
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

MEILLEUR JEU D’ACTION/AVENTURE
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village

GAMES FOR IMPACT
Before Your Eyes
Boyfriend Dungeon
Chicory A Colorful Tale
Life is Strange True Colors
No Longer Home

MEILLEUR DESIGN AUDIO
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Returnal

MEILLEUR JEU D’ACTION
Back 4 Blood
Chivalry II
Deathloop
Far Cry 6
Returnal

MEILLEURE ÉQUIPE ESPORT
Atlanta Faze
DWG KIA
Natus Vincere
Team Spirit
Sentinels

MEILLEUR ÉVÉNEMENT ESPORT
2021 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Stockholm 2021
PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
The International 2021
Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters

MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
Deathloop
Kena Bridge of Spirits
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
The Artful Escape

MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL
It Takes Two
Mario Party Superstars
New Pokémon Snap
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
WarioWare Get It Together

MEILLEURE RÉALISATION
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Returnal
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR
Back 4 Blood
It Takes Two
Knockout City
Monster Hunter Rise
New World
Valheim

MEILLEURE NARRATION
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Life is Strange True Colors
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2

MEILLEUR JEU EN COURS
Apex Legends
Call of Duty Warzone
Final Fantasy XIV Online
Genshin Impact
Fortnite

MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE
Erika Mori (Alex Chen dans Life is Strange True Colors)
Giancarlo Esposito (Anton Castillo dans Far Cry 6)
Jason Kelley (Colt Vahn dans Deathloop)
Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu dans Resident Evil Village)
Ozioma Akagha (Julianna Blake dans Deathloop)

MEILLEUR JEU DE RÔLE
Cyberpunk 2077
Monster Hunter Rise
Scarlet Nexus
Shin Megami Tensei V
Tales of Arise

MEILLEURE BANDE-SON
Cyberpunk 2077
Deathloop
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
The Artul Escape

MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE
Age of Empires IV
Evil Genius 2 World Domination
Humankind
Inscryption
Microsoft Flight Simulator

MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE
F1 2021
FIFA 22
Forza Horizon 5
Hot Wheels Nleashed
Riders Republic

MEILLEUR JEU VR/AR
Hitman III
I Expect You To Die 2
Lone Echo II
Resident Evil 4 VR
Sniper Elite VR

MEILLEUR « CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU »
Dream
Fuslie
GAules
Ibai
GregF

INNOVATION DANS L’ACCESSIBILITÉ
Far Cry 6
Forza Horizon 5
Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
The Vale Shadow of the Crown

JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2
Starfield

MEILLEUR ATHLÈTE ESPORT
Chris « Simp » Lehr
Heo « Showmaker » Su
Magomed « Collapse » Khalilov
Oleksandr « s1mple » Kostyliev
Tyson « TenZ » Ngo

MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT
Call of Duty (oui, tout court)
CS GO
DOTA 2
League of Legends
Valorant

MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE
Fantasian
Genshin Impact
League of Legends
MARVEL Future Revolution
Pokémon Unite

MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT
12 Minutes
Death’s Door
Kena Bridge of Spirits
Inscryption
Loop Hero

Signaler une erreur dans le texte

Les sujets liés à ces tags pourraient vous interesser

Lisez aussi ces autres articles !

Haven Actu OS

Les Pégases du jeu vidéo se tiendront le 17 mars prochain, seulement en ligne

Laisser un commentaire

Sauvegarder mon pseudo et mon adresse e-mail pour la prochaine fois.

Fils des commentaires
Quelques règles à respecter :
  • 1. Restez dans le sujet de l'article
  • 2. Respectez les autres lecteurs : pas de messages agressifs, vulgaires, haineux,…
  • 3. Relisez-vous avant de soumettre un commentaire : pas de langage SMS, et vérifiez l'orthographe avant de valider (les navigateurs soulignent les fautes).
  • 4. En cas d'erreur, faute d'orthographe, et/ou omission dans l'article , merci de nous contacter via la page Contact.

Nous nous réservons le droit de supprimer les commentaires qui ne respectent pas ces règles


Les derniers articles

Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 : la liste complète des jeux sélectionnés

17 Nov. 2021 • 9:45
0 Jeux vidéo

La cérémonie des Game Awards se tiendra le 9 décembre prochain et l’on connait désormais la liste de tous les titres...

Ecran Bleu Windows 10

Windows 11 : l’écran bleu de la mort va faire son retour

17 Nov. 2021 • 8:40
0 Actu OS

Si vous utilisez Windows, vous avez déjà probablement déjà vu un Blue Screen of Death (écran bleu de la mort). Il...

Spider-Man No Way Home Costume Noir

Spider-Man No Way Home : la nouvelle bande-annonce dévoile les méchants

17 Nov. 2021 • 7:27
0 Geekeries

La nouvelle bande-annonce de Spider-Man: No Way Home est arrivée et c’est l’occasion de se focaliser un peu plus sur les...

Windows 10 Nouveau Menu Demarrer Juillet 2020 Bureau

Windows 10 aura maintenant le droit à une mise à jour par an avec des nouveautés

16 Nov. 2021 • 20:01
0 Actu OS

Microsoft change le rythme de mises à jour pour Windows 10, avec désormais une nouvelle version « majeure » qui...

Google Cloud Logo

Snapchat, Pokémon Go, Spotify et d’autres en panne à cause de Google Cloud

16 Nov. 2021 • 19:32
0 Internet

Une importante panne est en cours chez Google Cloud, ce qui provoque une indisponibilité de Snapchat, Spotify, Discord, Pokémon Go et...

Les dernières actus Apple sur iPhoneAddict :

Tous les articles
image de l'article [#BonPlan] Chargeur USB-C 61W (GaN, Power-Delivery et Quick Charge) à 13,99€ au lieu de 27,99€

[#BonPlan] Chargeur USB-C 61W (GaN, Power-Delivery et Quick Charge) à 13,99€ au lieu de 27,99€

17 Nov. 2021 • 9:59

image de l'article FFVII The First Soldier : le battle royale à la sauce Final Fantasy est disponible sur iOS (sortie App Store)

FFVII The First Soldier : le battle royale à la sauce Final Fantasy est disponible sur iOS (sortie App Store)

17 Nov. 2021 • 9:33

image de l'article Apple s’intéresse au sport et développe le framework SportsKit

Apple s’intéresse au sport et développe le framework SportsKit

17 Nov. 2021 • 8:23

image de l'article L’Apple Watch échoue à utiliser la protection de confidentialité d’Apple dans Mail

L’Apple Watch échoue à utiliser la protection de confidentialité d’Apple dans Mail

17 Nov. 2021 • 7:00

Comparateur

Recherchez le meilleur prix des produits Hi-tech

Recherche

Recherchez des articles sur le site