The Game Awards 2021 : la liste complète des jeux sélectionnés

La cérémonie des Game Awards se tiendra le 9 décembre prochain et l’on connait désormais la liste de tous les titres sélectionnés pour chacune des catégories récompensées. 4 jeux sortent un peu du lot, soit Deathloop (10 nominations), Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (7 nominations), Psychonauts 2 (6 nominations) et It Takes Two (6 nominations). Tous ces titres concourent pour le prix du jeu de l’année. A noter aussi que le jeu indé The Artful Escape crée aussi la surprise avec 3 nominations. Autre constat, les jeux des Microsoft Studios sont particulièrement bien représentés (22 nominations au total!), même si on remarque avec une certaine ironie que les mieux placés (Deathloop et Psychonauts 2) sont soit en exclu temporaire sur PS5 (!) soit disponible sur tous les supports !

La liste complète :

JEU DE L’ANNÉE

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

MEILLEUR JEU D’ACTION/AVENTURE

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

GAMES FOR IMPACT

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange True Colors

No Longer Home

MEILLEUR DESIGN AUDIO

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

MEILLEUR JEU D’ACTION

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

MEILLEURE ÉQUIPE ESPORT

Atlanta Faze

DWG KIA

Natus Vincere

Team Spirit

Sentinels

MEILLEUR ÉVÉNEMENT ESPORT

2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters

Deathloop

Kena Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare Get It Together

MEILLEURE RÉALISATION

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

MEILLEURE NARRATION

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

MEILLEUR JEU EN COURS

Apex Legends

Call of Duty Warzone

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Genshin Impact

Fortnite

MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE

Erika Mori (Alex Chen dans Life is Strange True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito (Anton Castillo dans Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley (Colt Vahn dans Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu dans Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha (Julianna Blake dans Deathloop)

MEILLEUR JEU DE RÔLE

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

MEILLEURE BANDE-SON

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artul Escape

MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2 World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Nleashed

Riders Republic

MEILLEUR JEU VR/AR

Hitman III

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 VR

Sniper Elite VR

MEILLEUR « CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU »

Dream

Fuslie

GAules

Ibai

GregF

INNOVATION DANS L’ACCESSIBILITÉ

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

The Vale Shadow of the Crown

JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2

Starfield

MEILLEUR ATHLÈTE ESPORT

Chris « Simp » Lehr

Heo « Showmaker » Su

Magomed « Collapse » Khalilov

Oleksandr « s1mple » Kostyliev

Tyson « TenZ » Ngo

MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT

Call of Duty (oui, tout court)

CS GO

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Valorant

MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Kena Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero