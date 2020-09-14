Tendances : 5GiPhone 12Xbox Series XPlayStation 5Android 11Comparateur de prix

xCloud : 150 jeux disponibles au lancement (mais pas de titres d’EA)

14 septembre 2020 Jeux vidéo

Stadia peut vraiment trembler : ce mardi 15 septembre, xCloud démarrera officiellement dans 22 pays, dont la France. Le service de jeux en streaming, directement adossé à un abonnement Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (sans surcoût) permettra de jouer sur son mobile ou sa tablette Android à environ 150 jeux PC/Xbox One ! Cette offre dantesque propose énormément de titres récents et/ou de grande qualité, comme A Plague Tale: Innocence, Destiny 2, Gears of War 5, NieR:Automata, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Sea of Thieves, etc. De quoi donner des sueurs froides à la concurrence ? On note toutefois l’absence des jeux EA dans cette liste, une absence qui sera bientôt comblée par le récent partenariat passé entre EA et Microsoft, un partenariat qui ajoute le service EA Play au Game Pass Ultimate, toujours sans aucun surcoût. La plupart de ces jeux seront jouables via une manette connectée au smartphone Android, mais Microsoft assure que les contrôles tactiles seront implémentés sur de nombreux titres (seul Minecraft y aura droit au lancement).

La liste des jeux xCloud qui seront jouables dès demain sur le service :

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Absolver
Afterparty
Age of Wonders: Planetfall
ARK: Survival Evolved
Astroneer
Batman: Arkham Knight
Battletoads
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Black Desert
Blair Witch
Bleeding Edge
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Bridge Constructor Portal
Carrion
Children of Morta
ClusterTruck
Crackdown 3: Campaign
Crosscode
Darksiders Genesis
Darksiders III
DayZ
de Blob
Dead by Daylight
Dead Cells
Dead Island Definitive Edition
Death Squared
Deliver us the moon
Demon’s Tilt
Descenders
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken expansion (September 22)
DiRT 4
Don’t Starve
Double Kick Heroes
Drake Hollow
Dungeon of the Endless
Enter The Gungeon
F1 2019
Fallout 76
Farming Simulator 17
Felix the Reaper
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
For the King
Forager
Forza Horizon 4
Fractured Minds
Frostpunk: Console Edition
Gato Roboto
Gears of War 1: Ultimate Edition
Gears of War 4
Gears of War 5
Goat Simulator
Golf with Your Friends
Grounded
Guacamelee! 2
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars 1: Definitive Edition
Halo Wars 2
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Halo: Spartan Assault
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Hello Neighbor
Hollow Knight (Renewal)
Hot Shot Racing
Human Fall Flat
Hyperdot
Hypnospace Outlaw
Indivisible
Journey to the Savage Planet
Katana ZERO (Coming soon)
Killer Instinct DE
Kona
Levelhead
Lonely Mountains: Downhill
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
Metro 2033 Redux
Middle Earth: Shadow of War
Minecraft: Dungeons
MINIT
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
Moonlighter
Mortal Kombat X (Not available in Korea)
Mount & Blade: Warband
Moving Out
Mudrunner
Munchkin: Quacked Quest
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
My Time At Portia
Neon Abyss
New Super Lucky’s Tale
NieR:Automata
Night Call
Night in the Woods (Coming soon)
No Man’s Sky
Nowhere Prophet
Observation
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Overcooked! 2
Oxenfree
Pathologic 2
Pikuniku
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
ReCore: Definitive Edition
Remnant: From the Ashes
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
Rise & Shine
River City Girls (Coming soon)
Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
Sea Salt
Secret Neighbor
Shadow Warrior 2
Slay the Spire
Sniper Elite 4
Spiritfarer
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
Stellaris
Stranger Things 3: The Game
Streets of Rage 4
Streets of Rogue
Subnautica
Surviving Mars
Tacoma
Tell Me Why Episode 1 – 3
Terraria
The Bard’s Tale IV: Directors Cut
The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Gardens Between
The Jackbox Party Pack 4
The Long Dark
The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game
The Messenger
The Outer Worlds
The Surge 2
The Touryst
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
The Escapists 2
The Talos Principle
The Turing Test
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1 through 5
The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1 – 3
The Walking Dead: Season Two
theHunter: Call of the Wild
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Touhou Luna Nights
Tracks – The Train Set Game
Trailmakers
Train Sim World 2020
Two Point Hospital
Undermine
Untitled Goose Game
Void Bastards
Wandersong
Warhammer Vermintide 2 (Coming soon)
Wasteland Remastered
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
Wasteland 3
We Happy Few
West of Dead
Wizard of Legend
World War Z
Worms W.M.D
Xeno Crisis
Yakuza 0
Yakuza Kiwami
Yakuza Kiwami 2

