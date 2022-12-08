Game Awards : comment ne rien louper de la cérémonie (liens + rappel liste des nominés)

C’est cette nuit à 1h30 du matin que se tiendra la cérémonie des Game Awards 2022, surnommés aussi « les oscars du jeu vidéo ». Outre les traditionnelles remises de prix et le petit suspens autour du prix du jeu de l’année (qui devrait logiquement couronner God of War Ragnarok ou Elden Ring), cette cérémonie est aussi l’occasion pour les éditeurs d’annoncer leurs prochaines cartouches d’exclusivités ou de gros AAA. Et si PlayStation a largement dominé le match des exclusivités en cette année 2022 (Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo, Stray, Sifu, God of war Ragnarok), c’est bien du côté de Xbox que l’on attend désormais beaucoup en terme d’annonces; aura t-on droit à une nouvelle séquence stupéfiante d’Hellblade II ? Fable se montrera t-il enfin ? Bref, la soirée se montrera forcément forte en émotions, et pour suivre tout ce joli ramdam, il suffira de se rendre sur la page Twitch des Game Awards ou sur le lien YouTube ci-dessous :

Pour rappel enfin, revoici la liste complète des nominations par catégories :

Jeu de l’année :

Stray

Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Nintendo, Monolith Soft

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Focus Entertainment, Asobo Studio

Elden Ring

Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

God of War: Ragnarök

Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Meilleur suivi :

Fortnite

Epic Games

Final Fantasy XIV

Square Enix

Genshin Impact

MiHoYo

Apex Legends

Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment

Destiny 2

Bungie Studios

Meilleur jeu de sport/course :

NBA 2K23

2K Sports, Visual Concepts

F1 22

EA Sports, Codemasters

OlliOlli World

Private Division, Roll7

Gran Turismo 7

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Polyphony Digital

FIFA 23

EA Sports, EA Vancouver, EA Romania

Meilleure performance :

Charlotte McBurney

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Manon Gage

Immortality

Sunny Suljic

God of War: Ragnarök

Ashly Burch

Horizon Forbidden West

Christopher Judge

God of War: Ragnarök

Jeu le plus attendu :

Hogwarts Legacy : L’Héritage de Poudlard

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Avalanche Software

Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix

La suite de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Starfield

Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios

Resident Evil 4

Capcom

Meilleur jeu eSport :

League of Legends

Riot Games

Dota 2

Valve

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Valve

Valorant

Riot Games

Rocket League

Psyonix

Meilleur jeu multijoueurs :

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Activision, Infinity Ward

MultiVersus

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Player First Games

Splatoon 3

Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Dotemu, Tribute Games

Overwatch 2

Blizzard Entertainment

Meilleur jeu de combat :

MultiVersus

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Player First Games

Sifu

Sloclap

The King of Fighters XV

SNK Corporation, Plaion

Nexon, Arc System Works, Neople, …

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle

Bandai Namco Entertainment, CyberConnect2

Meilleur jeu de rôle :

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Nintendo, Monolith Soft

Nintendo Triangle Strategy

Square Enix, Artdink

Live A Live

Nintendo, Square Enix

Légendes Pokémon : Arceus

Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Game Freak

Elden Ring

Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

Meilleur jeu mobile :

Tower of Fantasy

Perfect World, Level Infinite, Hotta Studio

Apex Legends Mobile

Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment, Lightspeed & Quantum

Diablo Immortal

Blizzard Entertainment, NetEase

Genshin Impact

MiHoYo

Marvel Snap

Nuverse, Second Dinner Studios, Inc.

Meilleur support de la communauté :

Fortnite

Epic Games

Final Fantasy XIV

Square Enix

Apex Legends

Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment

Destiny 2

Bungie Studios

No Man’s Sky

Hello Games

Meilleure narration :

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Focus Entertainment, Asobo Studio

Immortality

Half Mermaid

Elden Ring

Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

God of War: Ragnarök

Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Meilleure direction artistique :

Stray

Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

Elden Ring

Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

Scorn

Ebb Software, Kepler Interactive

God of War: Ragnarök

Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Meilleure bande-son :

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Yasunori Mitsuda

Metal: Hellsinger

Two Feathers

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Olivier Derivière

Elden Ring

Tsukasa Saitoh

God of War: Ragnarök

Bear McCreary

Meilleur jeu familial :

Splatoon 3

Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Mario + The Lapins Crétins: Sparks of Hope

Ubisoft, Ubisoft Milan, Ubisoft Paris

Lego Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Traveller’s Tales

Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Kirby et le monde oublié

Nintendo, HAL Laboratory

Meilleur jeu VR :

Among Us VR

InnerSloth, Schell Games

BONELAB

Stress Level Zero

After the Fall®

Vertigo Games

Red Matter 2

Vertical Robot

Moss: Book II

Polyarc

Meilleur jeu de stratégie/simulation :

Dune: Spice Wars

Funcom, Shiro Games

Two Point Campus

Sega, Two Point Studios

Mario + The Lapins Crétins: Sparks of Hope

Ubisoft, Ubisoft Milan, Ubisoft Paris

Victoria 3

Paradox Interactive, Paradox Development Studio

Total War: Warhammer 3

Sega, Creative Assembly

Meilleur jeu indépendant :

Stray

Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

Sifu

Sloclap

Neon White

Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix

Tunic

Finji, TUNIC Team

Cult of the Lamb

Devolver Digital, Massive Monster

Meilleur jeu d’action-aventure :

Stray

Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Focus Entertainment, Asobo Studio

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

God of War: Ragnarök

Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Tunic

Finji, TUNIC Team

Meilleur jeu d’action :

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Activision, Infinity Ward

Bayonetta 3

Nintendo, PlatinumGames

Sifu

Sloclap

Neon White

Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Dotemu, Tribute Games

Meilleur son/bruitage :

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Activision, Infinity Ward

Gran Turismo 7

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Polyphony Digital

Elden Ring

Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

God of War: Ragnarök

Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Meilleur impact :

As Dusk Falls

Xbox Game Studios, Interior Night

Endling *Extinction is Forever

HandyGames, Herobeat Studios

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Finji, Northway Games

A Memoir Blue

Annapurna Interactive, Cloisters Interactive

Citizen Sleeper

Jump Over The Age, Fellow Traveller

Hindsight Game

Annapurna Interactive, Team Hindsight

Meilleur premier jeu indé :

Stray

Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

Neon White

Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix

Vampire Survivors

Poncle

Norco

Raw Fury, Geography of Robots

Tunic

Finji, TUNIC Team

Meilleure innovation en accessibilité :

As Dusk Falls

Xbox Game Studios, Interior Night

Return to Monkey Island

Devolver Digital, Terrible Toybox

The Last of Us Part I

Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Quarry

2K Games, Supermassive Games

God of War: Ragnarök

Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Meilleure réalisation :

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War: Ragnarök

Guerrilla Games

Horizon Forbidden West

Annapurna Interactive

Stray

FromSoftware

Elden Ring

BlueTwelve Studio

Stray

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Elden Ring

Half Mermaid

Immortality

SIE Santa Monica Studio

God of War: Ragnarök

Meilleur évènement eSport :

Championnat du monde de League of Legends 2022

2022 Valorant Champions

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

Evo 2022

2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Meilleure adaptation :

Sonic 2, le film

Paramount Pictures, Sega Sammy Holdings

Uncharted

Sony Pictures Entertainment, PlayStation Productions

Le Cuphead Show !

Netflix, Studio MDHR, King Features Syndicate

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Netflix, Trigger, CD Projekt

Arcane

Netflix, Riot Games, Fortiche Production

Créateur de contenu de l’année :

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella