Game Awards : tous les nominés de l’édition 2022 (God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, A Plague Tale Requiem, etc.)

La cérémonie des Game Awards 2022 se déroulera le 8 décembre prochain, et l’on connait désormais la liste complètes de nominés, une liste dont font évidemment partie les deux gros favoris de cette édition, Elden Ring et God of War Ragnarok. On remarque l’absence notable d’exclusivités Xbox Series, à contrario de l’année passée qui avait vu Xbox être désigné éditeur de l’année. On note aussi les très bonnes performances des studios français, qui avec Dune, A Plague Tale Requiem, Stray ou bien encore Sifu sont particulièrement bien représentés. Deux jeux de studios français sont ainsi nommés dans la catégorie du jeu de l’année (Stray, A Plague Tale: Requiem).
Jeu de l’année :
Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Nintendo, Monolith Soft
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Focus Entertainment, Asobo Studio
Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware
Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games
God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio
Meilleur suivi :
Fortnite
Epic Games
Final Fantasy XIV
Square Enix
Genshin Impact
MiHoYo
Apex Legends
Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment
Destiny 2
Bungie Studios
Meilleur jeu de sport/course :
NBA 2K23
2K Sports, Visual Concepts
F1 22
EA Sports, Codemasters
OlliOlli World
Private Division, Roll7
Gran Turismo 7
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Polyphony Digital
FIFA 23
EA Sports, EA Vancouver, EA Romania
Meilleure performance :
Charlotte McBurney
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Manon Gage
Immortality
Sunny Suljic
God of War: Ragnarök
Ashly Burch
Horizon Forbidden West
Christopher Judge
God of War: Ragnarök
Jeu le plus attendu :
Hogwarts Legacy : L’Héritage de Poudlard
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Avalanche Software
Final Fantasy XVI
Square Enix
La suite de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development
Starfield
Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios
Resident Evil 4
Capcom
Meilleur jeu eSport :
League of Legends
Riot Games
Dota 2
Valve
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Valve
Valorant
Riot Games
Rocket League
Psyonix
Meilleur jeu multijoueurs :
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Activision, Infinity Ward
MultiVersus
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Player First Games
Splatoon 3
Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Dotemu, Tribute Games
Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment
Meilleur jeu de combat :
MultiVersus
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Player First Games
Sifu
Sloclap
The King of Fighters XV
SNK Corporation, Plaion
PS4 DNF DUEL DNF DUEL GAME NEUF. Jeux. 0811122030109
Nexon, Arc System Works, Neople, …
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle
Bandai Namco Entertainment, CyberConnect2
Meilleur jeu de rôle :
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Nintendo, Monolith Soft
Nintendo Triangle Strategy
Square Enix, Artdink
Live A Live
Nintendo, Square Enix
Légendes Pokémon : Arceus
Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Game Freak
Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware
Meilleur jeu mobile :
Tower of Fantasy
Perfect World, Level Infinite, Hotta Studio
Apex Legends Mobile
Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment, Lightspeed & Quantum
Diablo Immortal
Blizzard Entertainment, NetEase
Genshin Impact
MiHoYo
Marvel Snap
Nuverse, Second Dinner Studios, Inc.
Meilleur support de la communauté :
Fortnite
Epic Games
Final Fantasy XIV
Square Enix
Apex Legends
Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment
Destiny 2
Bungie Studios
No Man’s Sky
Hello Games
Meilleure narration :
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Focus Entertainment, Asobo Studio
Immortality
Half Mermaid
Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware
Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games
God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio
Meilleure direction artistique :
Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio
Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware
Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games
Scorn
Ebb Software, Kepler Interactive
God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio
Meilleure bande-son :
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Yasunori Mitsuda
Metal: Hellsinger
Two Feathers
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Olivier Derivière
Elden Ring
Tsukasa Saitoh
God of War: Ragnarök
Bear McCreary
Meilleur jeu familial :
Splatoon 3
Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development
Mario + The Lapins Crétins: Sparks of Hope
Ubisoft, Ubisoft Milan, Ubisoft Paris
Lego Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Traveller’s Tales
Nintendo Switch Sports
Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development
Kirby et le monde oublié
Nintendo, HAL Laboratory
Meilleur jeu VR :
Among Us VR
InnerSloth, Schell Games
BONELAB
Stress Level Zero
After the Fall®
Vertigo Games
Red Matter 2
Vertical Robot
Moss: Book II
Polyarc
Meilleur jeu de stratégie/simulation :
Dune: Spice Wars
Funcom, Shiro Games
Two Point Campus
Sega, Two Point Studios
Mario + The Lapins Crétins: Sparks of Hope
Ubisoft, Ubisoft Milan, Ubisoft Paris
Victoria 3
Paradox Interactive, Paradox Development Studio
Total War: Warhammer 3
Sega, Creative Assembly
Meilleur jeu indépendant :
Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio
Sifu
Sloclap
Neon White
Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix
Tunic
Finji, TUNIC Team
Cult of the Lamb
Devolver Digital, Massive Monster
Meilleur jeu d’action-aventure :
Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Focus Entertainment, Asobo Studio
Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games
God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio
Tunic
Finji, TUNIC Team
Meilleur jeu d’action :
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Activision, Infinity Ward
Bayonetta 3
Nintendo, PlatinumGames
Sifu
Sloclap
Neon White
Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Dotemu, Tribute Games
Meilleur son/bruitage :
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Activision, Infinity Ward
Gran Turismo 7
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Polyphony Digital
Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware
Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games
God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio
Meilleur impact :
As Dusk Falls
Xbox Game Studios, Interior Night
Endling *Extinction is Forever
HandyGames, Herobeat Studios
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Finji, Northway Games
A Memoir Blue
Annapurna Interactive, Cloisters Interactive
Citizen Sleeper
Jump Over The Age, Fellow Traveller
Hindsight Game
Annapurna Interactive, Team Hindsight
Meilleur premier jeu indé :
Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio
Neon White
Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix
Vampire Survivors
Poncle
Norco
Raw Fury, Geography of Robots
Tunic
Finji, TUNIC Team
Meilleure innovation en accessibilité :
As Dusk Falls
Xbox Game Studios, Interior Night
Return to Monkey Island
Devolver Digital, Terrible Toybox
The Last of Us Part I
Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Quarry
2K Games, Supermassive Games
God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio
Meilleure réalisation :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment
God of War: Ragnarök
Guerrilla Games
Horizon Forbidden West
Annapurna Interactive
Stray
FromSoftware
Elden Ring
BlueTwelve Studio
Stray
Bandai Namco Entertainment
Elden Ring
Half Mermaid
Immortality
SIE Santa Monica Studio
God of War: Ragnarök
Meilleur évènement eSport :
Championnat du monde de League of Legends 2022
2022 Valorant Champions
PGL Major Antwerp 2022
Evo 2022
2022 Mid-Season Invitational
Meilleure adaptation :
Sonic 2, le film
Paramount Pictures, Sega Sammy Holdings
Uncharted
Sony Pictures Entertainment, PlayStation Productions
Le Cuphead Show !
Netflix, Studio MDHR, King Features Syndicate
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Netflix, Trigger, CD Projekt
Arcane
Netflix, Riot Games, Fortiche Production
Créateur de contenu de l’année :
Créateur de contenu de l’année :
Karl Jacobs
Ludwig
Nibellion
Nobru
QTCinderella
Signaler une erreur dans le texte
Merci de nous avoir signalé l'erreur, nous allons corriger cela rapidement.
Enfin ! CD Projekt Red annonce que la mise à jour new gen de The Witcher 3 sera disponible le 14 décembre prochain sur les plateformes PS5,...
Cette fois pourrait bien être la bonne, mais l’on n’ose à peine l’écrire tant le destin (et surtout la...
La cérémonie des Game Awards 2022 se déroulera le 8 décembre prochain, et l’on connait désormais la liste...
Samsung continue le déploiement d’Android 13 mais se penche cette fois-ci sur ses tablettes Galaxy Tab S8, au lieu d’uniquement se...
Le smartphone pliable de Google, qui a le nom officieux Pixel Fold, se dévoile aujourd’hui avec des rendus. Nous avons même le droit...
15 Nov. 2022 • 11:45
15 Nov. 2022 • 9:45
15 Nov. 2022 • 8:22
15 Nov. 2022 • 7:00