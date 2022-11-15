TENDANCES
Jeux vidéo

Game Awards : tous les nominés de l’édition 2022 (God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, A Plague Tale Requiem, etc.)

15 Nov. 2022 • 10:45
0

La cérémonie des Game Awards 2022 se déroulera le 8 décembre prochain, et l’on connait désormais la liste complètes de nominés, une liste dont font évidemment partie les deux gros favoris de cette édition, Elden Ring et God of War Ragnarok. On remarque l’absence notable d’exclusivités Xbox Series, à contrario de l’année passée qui avait vu Xbox être désigné éditeur de l’année. On note aussi les très bonnes performances des studios français, qui avec Dune, A Plague Tale Requiem, Stray ou bien encore Sifu sont particulièrement bien représentés. Deux jeux de studios français sont ainsi nommés dans la catégorie du jeu de l’année (Stray, A Plague Tale: Requiem).

Elden Ring

Jeu de l’année :

Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Nintendo, Monolith Soft

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Focus Entertainment, Asobo Studio

Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Meilleur suivi :

Fortnite
Epic Games

Final Fantasy XIV
Square Enix

Genshin Impact
MiHoYo

Apex Legends
Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment

Destiny 2
Bungie Studios

Meilleur jeu de sport/course :

NBA 2K23
2K Sports, Visual Concepts

F1 22
EA Sports, Codemasters

OlliOlli World
Private Division, Roll7

Gran Turismo 7
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Polyphony Digital

FIFA 23
EA Sports, EA Vancouver, EA Romania

Meilleure performance :

Charlotte McBurney
A Plague Tale: Requiem

Manon Gage
Immortality

Sunny Suljic
God of War: Ragnarök

Ashly Burch
Horizon Forbidden West

Christopher Judge
God of War: Ragnarök

Jeu le plus attendu :

Hogwarts Legacy : L’Héritage de Poudlard
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Avalanche Software

Final Fantasy XVI
Square Enix

La suite de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Starfield
Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios

Resident Evil 4
Capcom

Meilleur jeu eSport :

League of Legends
Riot Games

Dota 2
Valve

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Valve

Valorant
Riot Games

Rocket League
Psyonix

Meilleur jeu multijoueurs :

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Activision, Infinity Ward

MultiVersus
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Player First Games

Splatoon 3
Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Dotemu, Tribute Games

Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment

Meilleur jeu de combat :

MultiVersus
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Player First Games

Sifu
Sloclap

The King of Fighters XV
SNK Corporation, Plaion

PS4 DNF DUEL DNF DUEL GAME NEUF. Jeux. 0811122030109
Nexon, Arc System Works, Neople, …

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle
Bandai Namco Entertainment, CyberConnect2

Meilleur jeu de rôle :

Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Nintendo, Monolith Soft

Nintendo Triangle Strategy
Square Enix, Artdink

Live A Live
Nintendo, Square Enix

Légendes Pokémon : Arceus
Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Game Freak

Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

Meilleur jeu mobile :

Tower of Fantasy
Perfect World, Level Infinite, Hotta Studio

Apex Legends Mobile
Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment, Lightspeed & Quantum

Diablo Immortal
Blizzard Entertainment, NetEase

Genshin Impact
MiHoYo

Marvel Snap
Nuverse, Second Dinner Studios, Inc.

Meilleur support de la communauté :

Fortnite
Epic Games

Final Fantasy XIV
Square Enix

Apex Legends
Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment

Destiny 2
Bungie Studios

No Man’s Sky
Hello Games

Meilleure narration :

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Focus Entertainment, Asobo Studio

Immortality
Half Mermaid

Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Meilleure direction artistique :

Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

Scorn
Ebb Software, Kepler Interactive

God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Meilleure bande-son :

Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Yasunori Mitsuda

Metal: Hellsinger
Two Feathers

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Olivier Derivière

Elden Ring
Tsukasa Saitoh

God of War: Ragnarök
Bear McCreary

Meilleur jeu familial :

Splatoon 3
Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Mario + The Lapins Crétins: Sparks of Hope
Ubisoft, Ubisoft Milan, Ubisoft Paris

Lego Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Traveller’s Tales

Nintendo Switch Sports
Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Kirby et le monde oublié
Nintendo, HAL Laboratory

Meilleur jeu VR :

Among Us VR
InnerSloth, Schell Games

BONELAB
Stress Level Zero

After the Fall®
Vertigo Games

Red Matter 2
Vertical Robot

Moss: Book II
Polyarc

Meilleur jeu de stratégie/simulation :

Dune: Spice Wars
Funcom, Shiro Games

Two Point Campus
Sega, Two Point Studios

Mario + The Lapins Crétins: Sparks of Hope
Ubisoft, Ubisoft Milan, Ubisoft Paris

Victoria 3
Paradox Interactive, Paradox Development Studio

Total War: Warhammer 3
Sega, Creative Assembly

Meilleur jeu indépendant :

Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

Sifu
Sloclap

Neon White
Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix

Tunic
Finji, TUNIC Team

Cult of the Lamb
Devolver Digital, Massive Monster

Meilleur jeu d’action-aventure :

Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Focus Entertainment, Asobo Studio

Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Tunic
Finji, TUNIC Team

Meilleur jeu d’action :

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Activision, Infinity Ward

Bayonetta 3
Nintendo, PlatinumGames

Sifu
Sloclap

Neon White
Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Dotemu, Tribute Games

Meilleur son/bruitage :

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Activision, Infinity Ward

Gran Turismo 7
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Polyphony Digital

Elden Ring
Bandai Namco Entertainment, FromSoftware

Horizon Forbidden West
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Guerrilla Games

God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Meilleur impact :

As Dusk Falls
Xbox Game Studios, Interior Night

Endling *Extinction is Forever
HandyGames, Herobeat Studios

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Finji, Northway Games

A Memoir Blue
Annapurna Interactive, Cloisters Interactive

Citizen Sleeper
Jump Over The Age, Fellow Traveller

Hindsight Game
Annapurna Interactive, Team Hindsight

Meilleur premier jeu indé :

Stray
Annapurna Interactive, BlueTwelve Studio

Neon White
Annapurna Interactive, Angel Matrix

Vampire Survivors
Poncle

Norco
Raw Fury, Geography of Robots

Tunic
Finji, TUNIC Team

Meilleure innovation en accessibilité :

As Dusk Falls
Xbox Game Studios, Interior Night

Return to Monkey Island
Devolver Digital, Terrible Toybox

The Last of Us Part I
Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Quarry
2K Games, Supermassive Games

God of War: Ragnarök
Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE Santa Monica Studio

Meilleure réalisation :

Sony Interactive Entertainment
Horizon Forbidden West

Sony Interactive Entertainment
God of War: Ragnarök

Guerrilla Games
Horizon Forbidden West

Annapurna Interactive
Stray

FromSoftware
Elden Ring

BlueTwelve Studio
Stray

Bandai Namco Entertainment
Elden Ring

Half Mermaid
Immortality

SIE Santa Monica Studio
God of War: Ragnarök

Meilleur évènement eSport :

Championnat du monde de League of Legends 2022

2022 Valorant Champions

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

Evo 2022

2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Meilleure adaptation :

Sonic 2, le film
Paramount Pictures, Sega Sammy Holdings

Uncharted
Sony Pictures Entertainment, PlayStation Productions

Le Cuphead Show !
Netflix, Studio MDHR, King Features Syndicate

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Netflix, Trigger, CD Projekt

Arcane
Netflix, Riot Games, Fortiche Production

Créateur de contenu de l’année :

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

